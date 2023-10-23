Manchester United will be chasing their first win of the UEFA Champions League season at the third time of asking when Copenhagen visitor Old Trafford on Tuesday. Erik ten Hag's side are bottom of Group A with defeats to both Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, but will target this doubleheader against the Danes to set things right.

Scoring goals has not been an issue for United so far but keeping them out has, while the Red Devils are now winless in five consecutive games in the UCL. Wins over Brentford and Sheffield United have improved things on the Premier League front but it is not exactly convincing. Jacob Neestrup's Copenhagen have had a decent start to the group despite losing the lead late on against Galatasaray and then getting edged out by Bayern. A good pair of results against United could set the Danes up well to finish in third place to continue their UEFA adventure. Copenhagen ended a recent sticky patch over the weekend and are difficult to beat on the road with a 14-game undefeated run away from home going into this one.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: United -300; Draw: +450; Copenhagen +750

Team news

United: Casemiro is suspended while Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez, Jadon Sancho, Kobbie Mainoo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are out. Sergio Reguilon could be back in time for this one while Harry Maguire will hope to partner Raphael Varane who should replace Jonny Evans.

Potential United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Copenhagen: Elias Jelert returns from suspension with Lukas Lerager and Birger Meling one ywllow card away from bans. Meling is injured, though, so unlikely to feature while Christian Sorensen could step in. William Clem, Noah Sahsah and Nicolai Boilesen are out with Mohamed Elyounoussi back in England after his Southampton spell. Oscar Hojlund could face brother Rasmus although the midfielder is unlikely to start for the visitors.

Potential Copenhagen XI: Grabara; Jelert, Diks, Vavro, Sorensen; Lerager, Falk, Claesson; Achouri, Larsson, Elyounoussi.

Matchday 3 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 24 Time How to watch Galatasaray vs. Bayern Munich 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Inter vs. Red Bull Salzburg 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Copenhagen 3 p.m. Paramount+ Sevilla vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lens vs. PSV 3 p.m. Paramount+ Braga vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ Benfica vs. Real Sociedad 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Union Berlin vs. Napoli 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Time How to watch Barcelona vs. Shahktar Donetsk 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Feyenoord vs. Lazio 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ Newcastle United vs. Borussia Dortmund 3 p.m. Paramount+ Young Boys vs. Manchester City 3 p.m. Paramount+ Antwerp vs. Porto 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Leipzig vs. Crvena zvezda 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Atletico Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+. CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Prediction

United should be too strong for Copenhagen but the Danes are likely to make them work for a narrow win. Anything other than a win could be disastrous for Ten Hag and his players who would really be risking elimination should they lose. Pick: United 2, Copenhagen 1.