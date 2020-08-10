Watch Now: Europa League Preview: Manchester United vs Copenhagen ( 1:57 )

After closing out what amounted to a training match on Wednesday, Manchester United are onto the Europa League quarterfinals where they face a team reaching that depth of the tournament for the first time in club history in Copenhagen. United are coming from a Premier League campaign where they secured a Champions League berth on the final day of the season, whereas Copenhagen had made it to next year's Europa League qualifiers.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Monday, Aug. 10

: Monday, Aug. 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : RheinEnergieSTADION -- Köln, Germany

: RheinEnergieSTADION -- Köln, Germany

Odds: Unitied -550; Draw: +600; Copenhagen: +1400



Storylines

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has pulled off the turnaround of the season in the Premier League. The first half of their campaign was characterized by pure disappointment, hovering toward the middle of the table and at one point finding themselves just one bad loss away from a dismal 14th place. But the winter transfer season brought them Bruno Fernandes, who has helped transform the club into one of the most dangerous offensive squads in England, and perhaps even Europe. The addition of the Portuguese midfielder helped revitalize the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Paul Pogba and even got players like Mason Greenwood to look like the club's next major star. As they're currently set up, that coalition of players could put multiple goals past any defense easily.

Copenhagen: One of the major surprises of this tournament now have a tall task ahead of them in facing Manchester United. Going into the second leg of their Round of 16 match up against İstanbul Başakşehir F.K., they were down 1-0 on aggregate. In response to this position, they put three past their opponents in an offensive explosion led by Rasmus Falk. But the 28-year-old was able to run the show because of all the space the opposing team gave him, something United aren't likely to do, even if their defending can be a little suspect at times. Also not helping the club is the departure of Senegalese striker Dame N'Doye last week after he and the club failed to agree to terms on a new deal. N'Doye had scored 118 goals in 218 appearances across all competitions and was considered the best striker in the club's history. His absence will almost certainly still be felt as Copenhagen try to move forward in this competition.

Prediction

Copenhagen may have made club history, but United's lineup is just too talented. But because the English club's defense is less-than-stellar, let's give Copenhagen one. Pick: United 4, Copenhagen 1