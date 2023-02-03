Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Saturday and will be looking to get back into the Premier League's top three after dropping out following their 3-2 loss to Arsenal last time out. The Red Devils have won their last three across all competitions and reached the League Cup final but are without a win in two when it comes to league form. Palace are without a win in five across all competitions but have drawn their last two Premier League fixtures which included a 1-1 tie at home to United last month.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 4 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: United -250; Draw: +350; Palace +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

United: Christian Eriksen is out until April while Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are also ruled out for this one. Diogo Dalot is a doubt which could see Aaron Wan Bissaka continue at right-back while recently retired France international Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw should form the back four. David de Gea and Marcus Rashford are expected back after midweek substitute outings so Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho should drop out. Jadon Sancho is back in action after featuring against Nottingham Forest and will hope to start here while Marcel Sabitzer could get his debut after joining on loan from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

Palace: Wilfried Zaha could be out for up to six week with a hamstring problem while James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson were already injured. Joachim Andersen will hope to return after missing two matches but Chris Richards and Marc Guehi could continue in central defense. Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schlupp, or Eberechi Eze could start in Zaha's place while Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga will hope to debut.

Prediction

Despite Palace picking up a few new faces, United should win this one fairly comfortably. Ten Hag's men were denied late by Patrick Vieira's side last time the two met but expect the home side to get the job done here. Pick: United 2, Palace 0.