Manchester United and Crystal Palace will deal with one of the weird scheduling quirks of cup play as they're meeting for the second time in five days at Old Trafford. The Red Devils won the first meeting 3-0, but as more injuries mount, the second clash may not be so simple for Erik ten Hag and the team. United has a chance to win three consecutive games for the first time this season which would be a welcome sight before returning to Champions League play, but Palace have become a team that will make any Premier League side work for their results.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 30 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: USA | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

USA | fubo (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United -175; Draw +290; Crystal Palace +490

Storylines

Manchester United: While Antony will return to training, Lisandro Martinez will now miss time due to a foot injury. This is one that will sideline the defender for a few months as it's a recurrence of a previous injury to the same foot. Just when Raphael Varane was returning to action to give Ten Hag his first choice central defense back, he'll now need to turn to his bench yet again in a season that has tested United's depth. Ten Hag will also need to keep one eye on a clash with Galatasaray midweek as well.

Crystal Palace: A rapidly improving side, Palace are only one point behind Manchester United in the Premier League table despite only having one win in their last five matches, a stat that says more about United's poor start to the season than anything. Playing on short turnaround, things could be better on the offensive end for Palace but the way that the team is built currently, they'll go as far as Eberechi Eze can take them.

Prediction

Manchester United will finally begin to right the ship but it's more of a product of their schedule than anything. Pick: Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1