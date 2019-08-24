Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's Premier League game

Manchester United is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Crystal Palace of the season. Man United will be playing at home against Crystal Palace at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday.

This past Monday, Man United met with Wolverhampton in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Sheffield United, losing 0-1.

Man United and Crystal Palace tied 0-0 in their first match last year, but Man United got the W in their second match 3-1. Crystal Palace are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.