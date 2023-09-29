Manchester United will square off against Crystal Palace in an English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Manchester United is 3-0-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Crystal Palace is 2-2-2 overall and 1-1-1 on the road. The two clubs are neighbors in the table, with Manchester United sitting ninth with nine points while Crystal Palace is 10th with eight points entering Matchweek 7 in the EPL. Last season, Manchester United finished third in the EPL while Crystal Palace was 11th.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The latest Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace odds list Manchester United as the -185 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Crystal Palace the +500 underdog. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace money line: Manchester United: -185, Crystal Palace: +500, Draw: +305

What you need to know about Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's last match on Saturday was a strong defensive matchup, as they drew against Fulham. It was already Crystal Palace's third London Derby of the season, as they have drawn now against Fulham and Brentford (1-1) while losing to Arsenal (0-1).

The Eagles have been extremely reliant on 25-year-old French forward Odsonne Edouard for goal-scoring thus far in the Premier League season. Edouard has scored four of Palace's six league goals on the year with fellow Frenchman Jean-Philippe Mateta dealing out three assists. That tandem will need to be at their best against a Manchester United side motivated to begin making a move back towards the top of the table.

What you need to know about Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United faced off against Burnley for the first time this season, and the Red Devils walked away the winners. They didn't even let Burnley onto the board and left with a 1-0 victory on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes scored the team's lone goal in the 45th minute and the Portuguese star has worn the captain's armband this season.

Fernandes didn't play in a mid-week EFL Cup clash against Crystal Palace but United still managed a 3-0 win over the Eagles. Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial all scored goals in the cup victory at Old Trafford and now the Red Devils will be looking to replicate that result just four days later with an even stronger squad.

