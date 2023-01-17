Manchester United will try to avoid any letdown Wednesday when they visit Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in an English Premier League match. The Red Devils (12-2-4) are soaring after a 2-1 victory against rival Manchester City on Saturday. They sit fourth in the Premier League table and are hoping to make up some ground on league leader Arsenal. United trail the Gunners by nine points but are set to face them Sunday at Emirates Stadium. The Red Devils are just one back of second-place City and are even with Newcastle on points but well behind on goal differential. Crystal Palace (6-4-8) are in 12th place and come off a 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday, their fourth setback in their past five league matches.

Kickoff in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Man United are -129 favorites (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Palace are +350 underdogs, a draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before you consider any Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace picks, make sure you check out the English Premier League predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United:

Crystal Palace vs. Man United: Man U -0.5 (-130)

Crystal Palace vs. Man United over/under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Man United money line: United -129, Palace +350, Draw +265

CP: The Eagles have six goals in their past 10 in all competitions

MAN: The Red Devils have scored 24 goals in their past 10 matches overall

Why you should back Manchester United



The rocky start to the season is a distant memory, with the Red Devils playing excellent defense and the attackers coming alive. Marcus Rashford scored the winner Saturday for his 16th goal in 26 matches in all competitions. City held the ball for 71% of the match but had just five total shots, putting just one on net. Palace are one of six teams to average less than a goal per match, scoring 17 in their 18 games. The Red Devils, meanwhile, have scored at least twice in eight of their past nine games in all competitions.

Only one team has allowed more than Palace's 15 goals on home soil this season. United have 51 more shots and 26 more on target than the Eagles. Bruno Fernandes, with three league goals and three assists, and Christian Eriksen (six assists) also are key pieces in the attack. Fernandes is third in the league in shot-creating actions (82) and goal-creating actions (12).

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles are in a rut, but they have the attacking talent to do damage, and they have given Man United trouble recently. Their past eight matchups are even at 3-2-3, and Palace won the most recent meeting 1-0 at Selhurst Park. Wilfried Zaha scored in that match, and he has six goals and two assists after scoring double-digit goals three of the past four seasons.

Palace put half of their 10 shots on target Sunday, forcing Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga to make several tough saves. They also played their typically rough style, being called for 17 fouls and receiving five yellow cards. They have the second-most fouls (220) in the Premier League but also have drawn more fouls (237) than any other team. They will count on the energy of the Selhurst Park crowd and try to frustrate the Red Devils. Of the 21 goals United have conceded this season, 16 have come on the road.

