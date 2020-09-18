Manchester United begins its Premier League campaign on Saturday during Matchday 2 as the Red Devils welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford. United did not play on Matchday 1 due to its participation in the Europa League in August. Palace enter the match with a 1-0-0 record after opening the season with a solid 1-0 win over Southampton.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

TV: None | Live stream: NBC Peacock

Odds: Man United -330; Draw +440; Crystal Palace +900 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man United: First game of the season and raised expectations. We may see Donny van de Beek make his debut following his summer move from Ajax, but all eyes will be on the defense. It's been the club's weak spot since the departures of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. United must keep Zaha in front of them and be weary of his skill to create space and get off a quick shot. If they can contain him, the three points will be there for the taking.

Crystal Palace: Palace's performance against Southampton was a solid one, with the club continuing to grind out tough results. Against United, they will have to play a bit more reserved and physical against a speedy United attack. With Wilfried Zaha motivated against his former club, expect him to see the ball plenty down the left and to try and beat David de Gea from range and play dangerous balls into the box to Michy Batshuayi.

Prediction

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score as the Red Devils win. Pick: Manchester United 3, Crystal Palace 1