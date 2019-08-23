Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Red Devils are looking to bounce back from a draw at Wolves, while Palace is searching for its first goal
Manchester United has a short week as the Red Devils host Crystal Palace on Saturday after going to Wolverhampton on Monday, drawing 1-1. United is 1-1-0 thus far and returns home for Matchday 3 of the Premier League. Palace, meanwhile, is 0-1-1 and has yet to score a goal this season.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Manchester United -300 | Palace +800 | Draw +390
Storylines
Manchester United: The Red Devils blew a great chance to win at Wolves on Monday with Paul Pogba missing a penalty kick, but they are still off to a good start. A win here will have them in fantastic shape as we approach Matchday 4. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have done what they need to do in attack with four combined goals.
Crystal Palace: Where are the goals going to come from? Palace has talent in attack like Wilfried Zaha, but they have just six shots on goal in the first two games. The defense has only conceded once, but the attack has done nothing.
Prediction
Martial gets two goals to give United three more points as the momentum continues to grow.
Pick: Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0
