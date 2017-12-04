Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Red Devils are already through to the Round of 16

Manchester United faces CSKA Moscow in Champions League play on Tuesday in England. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Red Devils control the pace of the match in the midfield, get a couple early goals and take all three points. Manchester United 3, CSKA Moscow 0.

