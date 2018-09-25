Manchester United vs. Derby County final score, recap: Red Devils crash out of League Cup in penalty kicks

Just when it looked like Manchester United had found a bit of form, the team now appears headed in the opposite direction. The Red Devils suffered one of their most embarrassing results in recent years, losing at Old Trafford to Derby County -- a second-tier club coached by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard -- in penalty kicks to crash out of the EFL Cup. Here's how it went down:

Mata opener

It didn't take long for the Red Devils to score. Three minutes in, Anthony Martial sent a ball toward the top of the box, Lukaku let it go and Juan Mata did the rest. Check it out:

Juan Mata's goal. Brilliant play. pic.twitter.com/GvAqeqPkgI — Man Utd FF (@ManUtdFF) September 25, 2018

Seeing red

Harry Wilson equalized for Derby just before the hour-mark, and then United went down to 10 men thanks to Sergio Romero's red card for a handball outside of the box, denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity:

⚽️ Carabao Cup: Manchester United vs Derby County | Sergio Romero (RED CARD) 67’ pic.twitter.com/DhfQnL9Eek — CY☆9NEXUS (@D9INE_NEXUS_) September 25, 2018

Big trouble ... big Fellaini

Down 10 men, Jack Marriott scored for Derby County on a rebound 85 minutes in. And just when it looked like United was heading for elimination, Marouane Fellaini came to the rescue with a goal 95 minutes in to send this one to penalty kicks:

Fellaini with the late equaliser! Now for pens to settle this. Come on United!!! 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/kTm92NfPht — Man Utd Vids ⚽️ (@ManUtdTV) September 25, 2018

Penalty-kick stunner

It was a penalty kick clinic until Phil Jones stepped up. Fifteen players put their penalties away, as Derby led 8-7, with United having a chance to keep the shootout going. Jones had his penalty saved and it ended the team's participation in the tournament:

lmao Phil Jones pic.twitter.com/eEHBJrt3v1 — Arthur Kogan (@TheRealArturK) September 25, 2018

What's next for United?

Well, it hasn't been a good start to the week. Aa BBC reports, Paul Pogba is no longer the club's captain and now the team is out of contention earlier than expected (this was their first elimination cup game).

The seat is starting to get warm for Mourinho, and it will only heat up if similar results follow. It's been years since we've seen a consistent results from United, and it appears to never continue from one game to the next. On Tuesday, the team took a step closer to their version of rock bottom.