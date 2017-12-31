Manchester United vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds are looking to get back into second place
Manchester United faces Everton in Premier League play on New Year's Day, with Jose Mourinho's team aiming to regain second place after being jumped by Chelsea.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Manchester United (3rd, 44 points): The Reds have slipped from second place and are a point back of Chelsea as they aim to regain that spot. Slip up here, and they could be looking at falling out of third.
Everton (9th, 27 points): Not yet out of the relegation battle but sitting in a good spot, they want more. Though earning a spot in Europe is unlikley, they, at this point, will likely settle for cementing their spot in the top flight. A draw here would be a nice point.
Prediction
Upset. Wayne Rooney scores against his former team, and Everton squeaks out a narrow victory. Everton 2, Manchester United 1.
