Manchester United conceded a goal in the 95th minute, dropping points to Everton on Saturday in a 3-3 match that saw the Red Devils blow a chance to move into a tie on points with first-place Manchester City. It was Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal in the dying moments that rescued a point for Carlo Ancelotti's team, which failed to score in the first half.
But how did all of the players perform? Here are our player ratings for the match.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Manchester United ratings
Name
How did they do?
Rating
(GK) David de Gea
Didn't have to make a save in the first half, and couldn't make one in the sconed. Was shaky to put it mildly, conceding three goals from only three total shots on target
3
(DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Did very well to stay close to Richarlison and anticipate his attacks. As always, he made some really fine tackles. Did a bit of everything and was one of the bright spots.
6
(DEF) Victor Lindelof
Had a dashing run in attack in the opening minutes but wasn't all that sharp in defense when he needed to be. He got twisted around a bit and is lucky it wasn't more costly.
5
(DEF) Harry Maguire
Strong in the air, his passing was fairly sharp, but he continues to hold on to the ball too long and handed the ball to Richarlison late for a golden chance to draw even.
5
(DEF) Luke Shaw
An assist, an absolutely fantastic challenge on Richarlison in the first half and almost got a goal himself. He continues to provide some consistent performances for the Red Devils.
7
(MID) Scott McTominay
Good in the tackle and scored the third goal with a delightful set piece header. He also failed to track James for Everton's second, a mistake ultimately overshadowed.
7
(MID) Paul Pogba
Graceful on the ball, but never got into the game, coming out in the first half with a leg injury.
5
(MID) Bruno Fernandes
Scored an absolutely world-class goal late in the first half, curling it back post with unbelievable precision. He created well, but he also knew when to serve as a decoy and draw multiple defenders.
8
(FWD) Mason Greenwood
Some excellent balls in and a couple impressive runs, including embarrassing Digne in space, but other than that, he was pretty quiet. Recorded just one shot.
5
(FWD) Marcus Rashford
Set up the opener with a brilliant ball to the back post to Cavani, but boy did he blow a golden chance in the second half at the near post. He'll want that one back.
7
(FWD) Edinson Cavani
Fantastic opening goal with a lovely header, moving into space to receive the ball from Rashford. Otherwise, he was quiet. But he did his job.
7
(SUB 1) Fred
Combined with McTominay to lose James on the second goal, watching the ball and not covering the top of the box. That failure to mark well turned out to be costly.
5
(SUB 2) Axel Tuanzebe
Late sub brought on to waste time, but he also marked poorly on the late goal.
4
Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
They caved again. The defense continued to be slow in its reaction, especially centrally, and David de Gea looks like a shadow of himself. Lots of work to be done, and right now is is hard to see them as a true contender to win the league.
4
Everton ratings
Name
How did they do?
Ratings
(GK) Robin Olsen
Really couldn't have done much on that first goal, but he should not have been beaten on the second or third. Stepped up big with a stop on Rashford in second half.
5
(DEF) Lucas Digne
Got the ball forward well but wasn't the sharpest when reacting to loose balls. It was like at times he expected his teammates to challenge for it when he was in position.
4
(DEF) Ben Godfrey
Poorly marked McTominay on his goal, failing to give him a good enough nudge to put him off. Anticipated some passes very well.
6
(DEF) Michael Keane
His passing was sloppy at times, as was his marking. He failed to mark Cavani well on the goal but responded a bit better in the second half.
5
(DEF) Mason Holgate
He was really attentive, especially to balls in the air, clearing out danger on several occasions. He had 11 recoveries, dominated his duels and was quick to clear out any danger.
7
(MID) Andre Gomes
Elegant on the ball, using his body to shield and then switch fields. He didn't really get into an advanced position to filter in dangerous balls though.
6
(MID) Tom Davies
Confident in his tackling but didn't close down quick enough on Bruno's goal late in the first half. He put himself in good spots to help out his defense and get the ball forward.
6
(MID) Abdoulaye Doucoure
Got his goal thanks to his hustle and earned an assist moments later with a lovely ball to James. Was quiet early but really delivered when it mattered most.
8
(FWD) James Rodriguez
Dangerous service, but he was rather quiet until he rifled home a lovely equalizer. Settled well, and De Gea had no chance.
7
(FWD) Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Missed a golden chance late in the first half, missing a one-on-one just wide of the right post. Made up for it by setting up his team's opening goal with a lovely run before finishing as the hero.
8
(FWD) Richarlison
Had a really nice chance in both halves and squandered both. His late effort to equalize just lacked his typical precision. It wasn't his sharpest night.
5
(SUB 1) Gylfi Sigurdsson
Was able to put in some dangerous free kicks in his 21 minutes.
6
(SUB 2) Joshua King
Late sub.
N/A
(SUB 3) Alex Iowbi
Late sub.
N/A
Coach Carlos Ancelotti
Pushed the right buttons and benefited by pushing Doucoure up the field. His team responded after the break and deserves a lot of the credit. The change in formation was key, while moving James more centrally worked out brilliantly.
9