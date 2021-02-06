Manchester United conceded a goal in the 95th minute, dropping points to Everton on Saturday in a 3-3 match that saw the Red Devils blow a chance to move into a tie on points with first-place Manchester City. It was Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal in the dying moments that rescued a point for Carlo Ancelotti's team, which failed to score in the first half.

But how did all of the players perform? Here are our player ratings for the match.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Manchester United ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) David de Gea Didn't have to make a save in the first half, and couldn't make one in the sconed. Was shaky to put it mildly, conceding three goals from only three total shots on target 3 (DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka Did very well to stay close to Richarlison and anticipate his attacks. As always, he made some really fine tackles. Did a bit of everything and was one of the bright spots. 6 (DEF) Victor Lindelof Had a dashing run in attack in the opening minutes but wasn't all that sharp in defense when he needed to be. He got twisted around a bit and is lucky it wasn't more costly. 5 (DEF) Harry Maguire Strong in the air, his passing was fairly sharp, but he continues to hold on to the ball too long and handed the ball to Richarlison late for a golden chance to draw even. 5 (DEF) Luke Shaw An assist, an absolutely fantastic challenge on Richarlison in the first half and almost got a goal himself. He continues to provide some consistent performances for the Red Devils. 7 (MID) Scott McTominay Good in the tackle and scored the third goal with a delightful set piece header. He also failed to track James for Everton's second, a mistake ultimately overshadowed. 7 (MID) Paul Pogba Graceful on the ball, but never got into the game, coming out in the first half with a leg injury. 5 (MID) Bruno Fernandes Scored an absolutely world-class goal late in the first half, curling it back post with unbelievable precision. He created well, but he also knew when to serve as a decoy and draw multiple defenders. 8 (FWD) Mason Greenwood Some excellent balls in and a couple impressive runs, including embarrassing Digne in space, but other than that, he was pretty quiet. Recorded just one shot. 5 (FWD) Marcus Rashford Set up the opener with a brilliant ball to the back post to Cavani, but boy did he blow a golden chance in the second half at the near post. He'll want that one back. 7 (FWD) Edinson Cavani Fantastic opening goal with a lovely header, moving into space to receive the ball from Rashford. Otherwise, he was quiet. But he did his job. 7 (SUB 1) Fred Combined with McTominay to lose James on the second goal, watching the ball and not covering the top of the box. That failure to mark well turned out to be costly. 5 (SUB 2) Axel Tuanzebe Late sub brought on to waste time, but he also marked poorly on the late goal. 4 Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer They caved again. The defense continued to be slow in its reaction, especially centrally, and David de Gea looks like a shadow of himself. Lots of work to be done, and right now is is hard to see them as a true contender to win the league. 4

Everton ratings