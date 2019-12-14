Manchester United vs. Everton: Premier League pick, prediction, live stream, watch online
How to watch Manchester United vs. Everton soccer game
Manchester United may have just turned the corner with back-to-back wins against Tottenham and Manchester City, but if they have top-four dreams they'll need to keep it up when they host Everton on Sunday in Premier League play. United pulled off its two most impressive results of the season in its last two league games but is coming off a short rest after Europa League play. Marcus Rashford has been the star in attack and was outstanding in the win over City, while Everton's defense will pinpoint him as the man they must contain to get something out of this game. Everton, meanwhile, beat Chelsea last weekend to ease relegation concerns and hopes to pull over another shocker here.
Here's everything you need to know about this match:
Manchester United vs. Everton
Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: Old Trafford
TV channel: None
Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
Storylines
Manchester United: On the back of three straight wins, Manchester United has found some form. But we must remember that just two weeks ago this team lost to Astana. Hosting Everton feels like one of those trap games, but if Marcus Rashford performs as he knows he can, United shouldn't have too much trouble.
Everton: The win over Chelsea has given this team the confidence it needs to escape the dangers of relegation. The talent is there but injuries, like to Andre Gomes, have been hard to overcome. They need to dig deep and limit the mistakes in defense if they are to stay up.
Manchester United vs. Everton prediction
United gets another win with an impressive result at home to keep rising in the table.
Pick: Manchester United 2, Everton 1
