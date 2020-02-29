Manchester United vs. Everton: Premier League preview, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, news
The Red Devils may just be hitting their stride
Manchester United goes to Everton on Sunday for Matchday 28 action in the Premier League with the Red Devils in the thick of the hunt for Champions League spots. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team enters with consecutive wins that lifted the club into fifth place in the table and just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea.
On Saturday, Chelsea drew 2-2 at Bournemouth, meaning United could move within a point of fourth place with a win here.
Meanwhile, Everton entered the weekend in 11th place but just a win from nearly reaching the top six. A victory here could get the club back into contention for European spots.
Viewing information
Date: Sunday, Feb. 30 | Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: Goodirson Park - Liverpool, England
TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Manchester United +185; Draw +230; Everton +150 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Storylines
Manchester United: Back-to-back wins have put United back on track, but it will be all for nothing if they don't win here. The Red Devils have FA Cup and Europa League action coming up, but upcoming meetings against Manchester City, Tottenham and Sheffield United will go a long way in determining how they finish in the league. The Red Devils must continue to do what they have done as of late, and it's play with confidence in attack and cohesion at the back. United has conceded just one goal in its last seven games while scoring 18.
Everton: The Toffees can barely believe they blew that early lead at Arsenal, but the defense just wasn't and isn't good enough. They've conceded nine goals in the last five games and just are too slow to react. They may have a towering talent in Yerry Mina, but his contributions are sometimes more impactful in attack. Expect Everton to play cautiously here and try to spring Richarlison forward down the wings.
Prediction
The Red Devils earn a solid point on the road with David de Gea coming up big. Pick: Everton 1, Manchester United 1
