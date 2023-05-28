The Premier League wraps up on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Manchester United

Current Records: Fulham 15-7-15, Manchester United 22-6-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: Peacock

What to Know

Manchester United are 4-0 in English Premier League play against Fulham since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Manchester United will be playing at home against Fulham at 11:30 a.m. ET. Manchester United are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Manchester United aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Thursday extended their overall winning streak to three. They were the clear victor by a 4-1 margin over Chelsea. The result was nothing new for Manchester United, who have now won four matchups by three goals or more so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Manchester United kept the goalie under heavy fire in the victory and finished the game with nine shots on goal. Manchester United are 8-2-1 when they work the goalie so hard.

Meanwhile, Fulham haven't lost a game since May 3rd, a trend which continued on Saturday. They and Crystal Palace played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. The only reason Fulham dodged a loss was the performance of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored both goals for the team.

Manchester United beat Fulham by a goal in their previous matchup last November, winning 2-1. Will Manchester United repeat their success, or do Fulham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United are a huge favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -194 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

