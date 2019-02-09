Manchester United vs. Fulham: Martial scores wild goal as Red Devils enter Premier League's top four
It was another great performance from United
Manchester United jumped into the top for of the Premier League on Saturday for the first time since August with a 3-0 win at Fulham. Paul Pogba scored twice, but it was Anthony Martial's goal that caught everybody's attention. The French winger made it 2-0 just 23 minutes in with a brilliant run and finish from midfield. The former AS Monaco man used his speed and quick moves to beat defenders before a calm finish to the far side of Sergio Rico. Take a look at this finish:
Just brilliant. For a guy who looked to be on his way out of the club under Jose Mourinho, he is one of the many who have been revitalized under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Martial picked up and a goal and an assist on Saturday, has two goals in his last three matches and now has 11 on the season.
You can watch Premier League action this weekend on fuboTV (Try for free), including Sunday's huge Chelsea vs. Manchester City match.
