Manchester United aim to stick close to the top of the table entering the World Cup break when they visit London on Sunday to take on Fulham in an English Premier League match. United (7-3-4) entered the weekend fifth in the Premier League table, while Fulham (5-4-5) are in ninth place but only four points behind United. Both teams lost their most recent league matches last weekend, with Man U falling 3-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park and Fulham dropping a 2-1 road decision to Manchester City. Fulham have not beaten Man U in any competition since 2009, with the Red Devils winning 11 of the 14 matches.

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists United as the -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100) in its latest Fulham vs. Manchester United odds. Fulham are a +290 underdog, a draw is priced at +275, and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Manchester United:

Fulham vs. Man U spread: United -0.5 (-125)

Fulham vs. Man U over/under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Man U money line: Fulham +290, United -116, Draw +275

Fulham: They are 2-5-18 in the past 25 meetings with Manchester United

Man U: They are 11-6-1 in their past 18 matchups against promoted sides

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have put the dismal start to their season well in the rear-view mirror, and they will be fired up to get a victory heading into the long break. They dominated the rematch with the Villans, and the four-goal outburst should breed confidence, especially for Bruno Fernandes. He had a goal and assist, and he is trying to regain the form from when he was the unquestioned star for United. He had 18 goals in 2020-21 but took a back seat after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived last season. Fernandes has two goals and one assist in league play as Ronaldo has started just four matches.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also scored, and Rashford leads the team with four goals while Martial has two, and both have two assists. Fulham have allowed 24 goals in their 14 games, conceding at least two in seven of their past nine matches. The Cottagers have allowed the third-most shots on target in the Premier League. Their opponents are putting more than 39% of attempts on target, the league's third-worst mark. United put eight on net in Thursday's victory, and while Man U have scored just 18 goals, they have only been held off the score sheet twice.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers have scored nine times over their past five matches, and they have five more goals than United this season. They also have conceded five more, but they have two clean sheets in their past four, including a 3-0 victory against the Villa team that beat United last weekend. Fulham have five losses this season, but only one has come at Craven Cottage, while United have lost three times away from home. The Red Devils have allowed 15 goals in seven games away from Old Trafford, and Fulham are averaging almost two goals per game on their home turf, where they are 3-3-1.

The Fulham attack will be without star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is third in the Premier League with nine goals in the first 14 matches. He missed the match with City and could be in danger of missing the World Cup. Andreas Pereira, who has two goals and four assists, will play a major role against his former club. The Cottagers also have a pretty clear edge in goal, with Man U's David de Gea saving just 64% of the shots he's faced and Fulham's two keepers at 73%. Second-place Man City needed a penalty in the 95th minute last week to pull off the 2-1 victory.

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Manchester United vs. Fulham match from every angle. He is leaning over on the goal total

