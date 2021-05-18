Manchester United and Fulham are playing exclusively for pride in their second to last matches of the season. United have second place in the Premier League secured while Fulham already know that they'll be playing in the Championship next season as their relegation is mathematically guaranteed. The only thing left to be determined is whether they will finish in 18th or fall to 19th over the final two matches of the season.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United -310, Draw +430, Fulham +850

What to Know

Despite having comparatively little to play for Manchester United continue to finish the season strong. Although they are coming off a loss to a Liverpool side that was fighting for their lives in the top four race, that was their first loss in the league since January. While it's true that they may have their eyes on the upcoming Europa League finals, the combination of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and the rest of the United attack are still an overwhelming unit for a shaky Fulham to have to deal with. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Red Devils came up short against Liverpool this past Thursday, falling 4-2.

Meanwhile, Fulham lost against Southampton on Saturday, falling 3-1.

Series History

Manchester United have won all of the meetings they've played against Fulham in the last six years.

Jan 20, 2021 - Manchester United 2 vs. Fulham 1

Feb 09, 2019 - Manchester United 3 vs. Fulham 0

Dec 08, 2018 - Manchester United 4 vs. Fulham 1

Prediction

Manchester United are a lot better, even if they headily rotated. Pick: United 3, Fulham 0