Manchester United vs. Fulham: Premier League match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester United heads to London on Saturday to take on Fulham in Premier League action. The Red Devils are still undefeated under new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and enter the weekend just two points off the top four. United is 14-6-5 with 48 points. Meanwhile, Fulham looks like it has a one-way ticket to relegation. Despite beating Brighton at the end of January, the club has seen fellow relegation contenders also secure results. Fulham is in 19th place with 17 points and a record 4-5-16, currently seven points away from safety.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. United vs. Fulham

Date : Saturday, Feb. 9



: Saturday, Feb. 9 Time : 7:30 a.m. ET



: 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Craven Cottage



: Craven Cottage TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United -147 / Fulham +428 / Draw +320

Storylines

Man. United: Hot like a pistol, United has its eyes on fourth place. In brilliant form, the club hasn't lost in its first nine games under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Whether United is back remains to be seen, the but can't deny the results so far.

Fulham: In 19th place and seven points back, points have to come from somewhere and fast. The defense is the league's worst, so they need to be more patient in attack and try to keep the ball away from the opposing team as much as they can.

Man. United vs. Fulham prediction

United dominates the ball from the beginning, creates plenty of chances and gets two goals in the second half to win.

Pick: Man. United