Manchester United vs. Fulham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Red Devils are in need of points if they have any hope of a top-four finish
Just days after drawing Arsenal in Premier League action, Manchester United takes the field and welcomes Fulham to Old Trafford. The Red Devils haven't won any of their last four league games and will aim for all the points here with a big game against Liverpool looming.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Fulham
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 8
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford in Manchester
- TV channel: NBCSN and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. United -333 / Fulham +640 / Draw + 446
Storylines
Manchester United: United's Anthony Martial has a light hamstring injury but is expected to recover in time for this game. Defenders Luke Shaw and Phil Jones are in a race to be fit, while fellow defender Victor Lindelof is out due to injury.
Fulham: The club is healthy but striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is just one yellow card away from receiving a one-match suspension, so he'll need to be careful. He'll pick up the yellow at some point this season, but Fulham can't be cute with it as it is in the thick of the relegation battle.
Manchester United vs. Fulham prediction
If United doesn't win this one, you have to wonder if Jose Mourinho is still at the helm come Monday. But the Red Devils rally behind their coach and get the win they need.
Pick: Man. United (-333)
