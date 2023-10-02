Matchday two of the UEFA Champions League is headlined by a handful of notable encounters, including Manchester United's matchup against Galatasaray.

Both sides are searching for their first win of the group stage and aim to improve upon disappointment on matchday one. United lost in dramatic fashion two weeks ago to Bayern Munich, but are the oddsmakers' favorites to reverse course with a win on Tuesday over Galatasaray. The visitors came from behind to rescue a point against Copenhagen on matchday one, but will want to avoid digging themselves into a hole as they did last time out.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United -225; Draw +360; Galatasaray +550

Storylines

Manchester United's rocky season hit a few more ups and downs in between their first Champions League fixture and the upcoming one. The team rebounded from the Bayern loss with a 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League, but picked up three points after being out-possessed and outshot by their opponents, which meant Erik ten Hag's side once again failed to impress.

Three days later, the team picked up a commanding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in League Cup action that teased course correction at United. That optimism was tapered on Saturday, though, when United lost 1-0 at home to the same Palace team and got booed off the pitch by their fans. As a result, ten Hag's side are in need of yet another result to actually begin a strong run of form.

They will once again have to rebound without a chunk of defensive talent through injury. Lisandro Martinez will miss three months because he needs to undergo a second foot surgery, while new signing Sergio Reguilon -- who joined the club because of the injury crisis -- also has an injury and might not be back before the international break. Regions injury leaves United without any fit left backs in the senior team with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia also on the sidelines.

United's attackers are still available to them, notably Marcus Rashford and new forward Rasmus Hojlund -- two players ten Hag is counting on to build chemistry and help the team in their rebound. Antony has also been welcomed back into the team and is available for selection despite being investigated for abuse in both the U.K. and Brazil.

Prediction

It will not be easy, but United's quality will likely outshine Galatasaray's and allow the hosts to pick up a somewhat elusive victory at home and keep their Champions League campaign on track. Pick: Manchester United 1, Galatasaray 0