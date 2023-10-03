The UEFA Champions League returns this week with group stage play and Manchester United will host Galatasaray on Tuesday on Paramount+. Manchester United returned to Champions League action this year after finishing third in the Premier League last season, while Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig and had to make their way through Champions League qualifying to earn a place in the group stage. Man Utd. began their UCL season with a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich away two weeks ago, while Galatasaray earned a 2-2 draw at home against FC Copenhagen. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Manchester United vs. Galatasaray odds list Man United as -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Galatasaray listed as +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Galatasaray

Manchester United vs. Galatasaray date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Manchester United vs. Galatasaray time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Man United vs. Galatasaray

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Man United vs. Galatasaray, Green is backing Manchester United to win and over 2.5 goals for a -110 payout. It's been a disappointing start to the season for the Red Devils after they finished last season with four consecutive Premier League victories to hold off charging Newcastle for third in the table.

Manchester United have lost four of seven Premier League matches to open the season and also lost 3-4 away to Bayern Munich to open their UCL campaign. However, they'll have a talent advantage over the visiting Turkish club and this is an early must-win if Manchester United wants to advance out of group play.

"Buruk's men are top of the Süper Lig table once again, with six wins and a draw from seven matches, but they are unaccustomed to facing high-quality players like Rasmus Højlund, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen," Green told SportsLine. "They are also on the road, and they could ultimately be outclassed at Old Trafford as this game wears on." Stream the game here.

