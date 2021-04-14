Manchester United are on the verge of advancing to the Europa League semifinals, only needing to see off Granada on Thursday in their quarterfinals second leg at Old Trafford. The Red Devils won the first leg last week in Spain, 2-0, and they should have little trouble here. But, head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is down numerous key defenders due to suspension, perhaps giving the visitors a little bit of life to get firmly back into the tie.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, April 15

: Thursday, April 15 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Man. United -225; Draw +333; Granada +650 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man. United: The Red Devils will look to show attacking intent from the beginning and put this away early. If United score twice, Granada will need five, essentially ending the tie before the final whistle. While Granada have some technical ability in the middle, United should be able to dominate the ball and have this game in the books by half time.

Granada: Tricky tie here. They'll feel good about United being without the likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay, perhaps making opportunities in attack a bit more frequent. But, they have to score the first goal in this tie to really get back into it. Just one goal conceded in the first half will likely be too much to overcome for a team that deploys 35-year-old Roberto Soldado at striker.

Prediction

Bruno Fernandes' early goal gets things going, and United cruise in the second half. Pick: Man. United 2, Granada 0