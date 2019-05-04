Manchester United vs. Huddersfield: Premier League Matchday 37 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester United's hopes of making the Champions League are hanging by a thread. The Red Devils need to win their last two matches of the Premier League season and get a bit of help. They enter in sixth place with 65 points, three back of fourth-place Chelsea.

United goes to relegated Huddersfield on Sunday. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Huddersfield

Date : Sunday, May 5



: Sunday, May 5 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : John Smith's Stadium



: John Smith's Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United -280 / Huddersfield +700 / Draw +400

Storylines

Manchester United: This is a must-win match. United has just one win in its last five league games, as the club went from possibly the favorite to finish fourth to now unlikely to get there. The story has been the issues in defense, and the errors of David de Gea in goal. They have to clean it up right away or they'll be in Europa League next season.

Huddersfield: This club is just playing for pride now. This team has lost 28 of its 36 league games, winning just three times. Twenty goals in 36 games only tells half the story, as Huddersfield has also conceded 74 goals in those games. Things just haven't gone well, winning just once in 17 games this calendar year.

Manchester United vs. Huddersfield prediction

United scores early, doubles the lead before halftime and puts Huddersfield away after the break.

Pick: Manchester United (-280)