Manchester United vs. Huddersfield: Premier League Matchday 37 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Red Devils' slim hopes of UCL qualification could end here
Manchester United's hopes of making the Champions League are hanging by a thread. The Red Devils need to win their last two matches of the Premier League season and get a bit of help. They enter in sixth place with 65 points, three back of fourth-place Chelsea.
United goes to relegated Huddersfield on Sunday. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Huddersfield
- Date: Sunday, May 5
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: John Smith's Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Manchester United -280 / Huddersfield +700 / Draw +400
Storylines
Manchester United: This is a must-win match. United has just one win in its last five league games, as the club went from possibly the favorite to finish fourth to now unlikely to get there. The story has been the issues in defense, and the errors of David de Gea in goal. They have to clean it up right away or they'll be in Europa League next season.
Huddersfield: This club is just playing for pride now. This team has lost 28 of its 36 league games, winning just three times. Twenty goals in 36 games only tells half the story, as Huddersfield has also conceded 74 goals in those games. Things just haven't gone well, winning just once in 17 games this calendar year.
Manchester United vs. Huddersfield prediction
United scores early, doubles the lead before halftime and puts Huddersfield away after the break.
Pick: Manchester United (-280)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Newcastle preview
Anything but a win could be the death blow to the Reds' title hopes
-
Betting odds for 2019 Women's World Cup
The United States women's national team is going to be an extremely tough out this summer
-
Complete Women's World Cup standings
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
-
Arsenal, Chelsea on verge of EL final
The final could be an all-London affair after solid displays in the first leg
-
USWNT World Cup roster snubs
Could Short and Zerboni have been better picks for this squad?
-
USWNT's 2019 World Cup roster released
This is the squad looking to repeat in France