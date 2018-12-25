Manchester United vs. Huddersfield: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Red Devils are flying high after one game with their new coach
Manchester United returns to Old Trafford for the home debut of new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday, as the Red Devils host Huddersfield in a Boxing Day match. United is coming off a massive 5-1 win at Cardiff City where the team looked fresh and with new ideas after the sacking of Jose Mourinho. United hopes to end the year with more points to potentially close in on the top four and erase the horrors of the terrible start to the campaign.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Man. United vs. Huddersfield
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Man. United -312 / Huddersfield +680 / Draw +370
Storylines
Manchester United: What a difference a change can make. It's still early, but United showed some good signs against Cardiff, and in one game with Solskjaer the club didn't what it never could under Mourinho -- score five in a league game. There's confidence, a renewed spirit and that's all good news for the club as it aims to get things going in the right direction.
Huddersfield: The club is in trouble in 19th place with just 10 points in 18 games. Still just four points from safety, they'll have their shot at survival, but they need to start getting some points now. The club is on pace for about 21 points, a mark that will certainly see them relegated.
Manchester United vs. Cardiff City prediction
The Red Devils make it two wins in two tries under their new coach, creating more good vibes heading into Matchday 20.
Pick: Manchester United (-312)
