Manchester United tightened their grip on Group H as Bruno Fernandes inspired them to a 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir that gives the side breathing room at the top of the table.

With Paris Saint-Germain clinging on to a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Parc des Princes, United now have a three point lead at the top of the table following a victory that was largely secured when Bruno Fernandes' brace and a Marcus Rashford penalty gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side a three goal cushion at the break.

They needed to rely on that in the second period as the Turkish champions rallied, particularly in the minutes after Deniz Turuc curled a brilliant free-kick beyond David de Gea, who could only claw the ball away from behind the goal line. For a time it looked as though United might allow their visitors back into the game as Demba Ba went close but they ultimately held on to three vital points as Daniel James hit the fourth with an added time counter-attack.

Here are the key takeaways from tonight's game

The uncomplicated joy of Fernandes

When it comes to the tope tier of European clubs the discourse is so all-consuming, the analysis so relentless, that games almost seem like sideshows. Matches like tonight's feel like they are not about the exhilaration of victory but adding gristle to the content mill. Another 90 minutes have gone by and that means we can ring out another three days of debate.

Nowhere is that more true than Manchester United and in particular their midfield. Almost every selection means a snub for Donny van de Beek or Paul Pogba -- the latter tonight -- and deeper questions over systems, philosophy and style. Old Trafford kremlinologists will read the tea leaves of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's latest selection and ask what it means in the transfer window or to the share price.

In such context it can be hard to sit back and simply admire a performance as swaggering and sumptuous as Bruno Fernandes'. Almost every touch he took started another United attack, his passes and dribbles designed to pull the Basaksehir defence out of position. With explosive runners Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial cutting infield whilst Alex Telles bombed down the left he always had options, plenty of them, and generally seemed to pick the best of them.

Generally, any modern coach would tell Fernandes it was not the right decision to wallop a deflected, spinning ball through a crowd of bodies at goal from outside the box when he could just have taken a touch and lobbed a cross into the area. But no-one watches football to see players continually take the sensible, logical option. They watch it for the split second when you know that Fernandes is going to give this a whack and that it could as easily end up in Old Trafford's top tier as the roof of Mert Gunok's net.

This was the sort of performance that made the absence of supporters from stadia feel all the crueler, not least for Fernandes. Why should he be robbed of an audience when he is turning in a display to delight the crowds?

How Cavani fits into Solksjaer's frontline

There have not been all that many moments so far this season when it has seemed as though what Manchester United are really lacking is Edinson Cavani. Mostly that is because Solskjaer has significant problems in his defense and the balance of his midfield but equally with Rashford and Fernandes in form, Cavani's natural role is as something of a 12th man,

Still there will be plenty more occasions throughout this season where need or design will prompt Cavani to start from the off. The initial indication is that it should be a good fit with the Uruguayan functioning as a link man off whom Rashford and Martial could bounce their passes.

Then, when the ball goes wide, Cavani will inevitably draw one defender or more as proved by Fernandes' second, where his dart across Istanbul's left-sided center back drew the attention of both players, prompting a panicked Gunok to palm the ball onto the feet of the Portuguese playmaker.

Better passing from the wide forwards might have gotten even more out of Cavani in front of goal, it felt almost curious that it took until the 49th minute for the former Paris Saint-Germain to get a strike away when United were so dominant. That surely will not be the case in future games and on the basis of tonight's performance there will be plenty more games when the 33-year-old can make an impact.

Reasons for fear in closing stages

For much of the second half United seemed to be doing their job rather impressively. They were no longer as formidable in attack but had their visitors at arms length until Turuc curled in a brilliant free-kick, one where De Gea probably did better than most goalkeepers just to get a hand on the ball after it had crossed the line.

Inevitably that brought renewed belief or fearlessness from Basaksehir, who threw the kitchen sink at the United area. James' fourth at the end of a thrilling counter would suggest the hosts navigated the final 15 minutes rather effectively but that was not the case.

For 10 minutes after Turuc's goal it was panic stations at Old Trafford with the hosts unable to keep the ball or advance out of their own third. Had luck been on Ba's side Basaksehir might have got another. On the basis of how United responded to that initial setback it would have been perfectly conceivable to imagine them throwing away an impressively won three goal lead.

Notable performances

Donny van de Beek: The summer signing fit neatly alongside Fred, dictating play shrewdly and picking the right moments to dart beyond Fernandes and join the frontline. RATING: 7

Edin Visca: It did not all pay off for the Bosnian international but you could not fault his endeavor. Every time the ball came Visca's way he was on the attack, looking to force a mistake from the United defense. It did not come off tonight but you couldn't blame him for trying. RATING: 7

Victor Lindelof: That the Swede was only given 45 minutes was as much a nod to his recent back troubles after a strong performance at the base of this United side, where his role was rather more creative than defensive. His eye for a long pass remains greatly under-appreciated. RATING: 7

Up next

To secure qualification Manchester United need just one point from their final two games, starting with a home game against Paris Saint-Germain where Solskjaer's side could heap pressure on the Parisians and Thomas Tuchel. PSG's win over RB Leipzig keeps Basaksehir within three points of second place ahead of their game against the Germans.