Manchester United vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his old stopping ground, Old Trafford, as Juventus heads to Manchester United on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage. The Red Devils welcome their former star back during a bad moment where the team has struggled to get results both domestically and in Europe.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against his former club and doesn't celebrate it, but he does celebrate a victory after the match as Juve continues to dominate. Juventus 3, Man. United 1.