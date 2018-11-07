Manchester United vs. Juventus score: Mourinho's squad overcomes Ronaldo's opener to stun Champions League faves

Two late United goals gave them a shocking result

Manchester United stormed back to steal three points on the road from Juventus on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage, using two late goals to overcome Cristiano Ronaldo's opener. The stunning result puts the Red Devils in a fantastic spot to qualify for the knockout stage next time out. Here's how it went down.

Ronaldo shows off abs after scoring one-timer

Ronaldo scored his first Champions League goal of the season and the first for Juve in this contest with an outrageous strike in the second half on a ball from Leonardo Bonucci. Look at this one-time blast into the back of the net:

In true typical Ronaldo fashion, the Portuguese superstar flexed on everyone by showing off his abs after scoring the opener. Now, if he were to show off his foot, that would have probably been more appropriate. Take a look:

That's a strange celebration, but for a guy who sometimes just takes off his shirt to celebrate, this was tame. Ronaldo went on to apologize to the United fans for celebrating, and then from there nothing went right. Karma?

Mata gets one back for United

From there, it seemed as if United would be headed for a defeat. As Juve continued to attack and miss close scoring opportunities, it began to feel like there could be something there for the taking for Jose Mourinho's squad. The equalizer came in the 86th minute, as Mata produced a delicious free-kick goal to draw level:

Fellaini magic at the death

It was Marouane Fellaini time in the closing moments. The big Belgian midfielder got his head on a free kick with a minute to go in regulation, and the ball flew to the back post where it was touched by three Juve players before it found its way into the goal for the match winner:

Mourinho lets his fans/haters have it

Once the final whistle blew, Jose Mourinho let his doubters have it with a simple gesture after walking onto the field. Take a look:

Who was that directed at? Could it have been Juventus fans with his history as Inter Milan's manager? Perhaps. Juve players seemed taken aback by it. That said, how he reacted to them makes it feel like it wasn't for the Juve fans. It wouldn't be surprising if it were directed at United fans and those who have doubted him and said he should be fired due to the poor form. 

There's no doubt that winning at Juventus is as impressive as a result as you can get in the Champions League. Winning makes everything better, but this team needs a good stretch of dominance to wipe away the horrendous start to the season.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, because who knows what he'll do in the game against Manchester City. Get your popcorn ready.

Breaking down the numbers

  • Juventus outshot Manchester United 23-9, but both teams only managed three shots on goal.
  • Juventus had six corner kicks and 17 total free kicks on the night, many in the attacking half, yet couldn't properly test David De Gea from them. 
  • Manchester United has beaten Juventus away three straight times in the Champions League and the Red Devils now have three consecutive wins on the season.

Up next

United will host Young Boys on Nov. 27, while Juve will welcome Valencia. Both United and Juventus are the favorites and both will wrap up a spot in the next round with victories. You can stream all Champions League games on TNT, and the Univision networks through fuboTV (Try for free).

