Manchester United can cement its spot in the Europa League quarterfinals on Wednesday as play resumes with their round of 16 second leg against LASK. United won the first leg 5-0 in March with five different players scoring and should cruise into the next round by even more here.

Match information

Date : Wednesday, August 5

: Wednesday, August 5 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Odds: Man United -450; Draw +500; LASK +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: The pressure is officially off of United in this competition, but they won't be taking it lightly. What was once looked at as their best chance to qualify for the Champions League, the Red Devils did enough in the Premier League to book their spot. But without a trophy this season so far, they have the opportunity to win this competition and are probably the favorites. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can play almost all backups and reserve players and still get the result, but expect some key contributors to play in order to build even more momentum. Some of the stars will likely be limited with this tie essentially over, and the priority will be limiting any injuries. This is one of those games where United fans can get a good glimpse at some of their best young players.

LASK: The Austrian side needs a miracle to come back here. Winning 5-0 at United would only get them to extra time, so it's a tall task. Nothing is impossible, but it feels like there is no way this club wins the match, let alone by a scoreline to make this even remotely competitive. Knowing this will probably be their last match of the competition, at least the LASK players get to experience what it is like playing in a storied ground like Old Trafford.

Prediction

Backups play for United, and the Red Devils still win easily. Pick: Manchester United 3, LASK 0