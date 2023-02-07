Leeds United will play their first match since firing American manager Jesse Marsch when the Whites hit the road to play Manchester United on Wednesday at Old Trafford. On Monday, Leeds United decided to cut ties with Marsch, 49, one day after the club lost to Nottingham Forest, extending the Whites' winless streak to seven matches. Leeds are fighting to avoid relegation, sitting in 17th in the English Premier League table with 18 points. Meanwhile, the Red Devils sit in third place in the EPL table with 42 points.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Leeds United odds, with Leeds the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester United vs. Leeds spread: Man U -1.5 (+125), Leeds +1.5 (-160)

Manchester United vs. Leeds over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Leeds money line: Man U -215, Leeds +550, Draw +340

MAN: David de Gea is tied for third in the league in clean sheets (three)

is tied for third in the league in clean sheets (three) LEE: Leeds rank 10th in the EPL in xG (expected goals) this season (1.55)

Why you should back Manchester United

Marcus Rashford enters the match on a goal-scoring tear. The 25-year-old forward has scored 11 goals in 13 matches for United in all competitions since returning from the 2022 World Cup. In Premier League matches alone this season, he has 10 goals, which is tied for fifth in the EPL.

In addition, the Red Devils have one of the best home records in the league. In 10 matches at Old Trafford this season, United have eight wins, one draw and one loss, accumulating 25 points on home soil. That's the third best home record in the EPL, behind only defending champion Manchester City and top-of-the-table Arsenal.

Why you should back Leeds United

The Whites face a Manchester United side that will be missing a key player in Casemiro. The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder was sent off after a melee broke out during Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. He will miss three games, and the Red Devils have struggled defensively without him this season, allowing 1.7 goals per match without him versus 0.6 goals per match with him.

In addition, the newly acquired Weston McKennie has had more time to assimilate with his new club. Acquired in the January transfer window from Juventus, the 24-year-old American is a solid box-to-box midfielder with an ability to finish set pieces. He entered Sunday's match as a sub but is projected to play a significant role for Leeds moving forward.

