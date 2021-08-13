Two of English football's great rivals open the season against each other, the white rose of Yorkshire's Leeds United facing Manchester United and the red of Lancashire. Both sides come into the new campaign with growing expectations after impressive seasons with the Red Devils in particular having tooled themselves up for a serious swing at the Premier League title.

If this season's meeting at Old Trafford is anything like last year's -- a 6-2 win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in which Leeds more than played their part -- then it should be a must watch game. Here is how you can follow and all you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 14 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

TV: NBCSN Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Manchester United -188; Draw +333; Leeds +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: After a season where they have added world class talent in two positions -- a new central defender in Raphael Varane (who is unlikely to feature in the opener) and a wide attacker in Jadon Sancho -- United will be looking to kick on from last season's second place, a campaign where results were perhaps more impressive than performances that were often reliant on the brilliance of individuals.

Solskjaer seems to have acknowledged the need for a more progressive approach and preseason has seen him switch to a 4-3-3 with only one holding midfielder, something of a risk that will place heavy pressure on who is sitting behind Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. There will be few better tests of the system than the intensity of Leeds, who will surely look to choke the supply lines of the defense and midfield.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Leeds United: He kept them waiting but one the eve of the new season Marcelo Bielsa put pen to paper on a contract that will take him through 2021-22. For some clubs this wait would have been a brewing crisis but Leeds knew what they were getting into when they appointed the maverick Argentine, who has led his side to progress on the pitch in each of his three seasons so far, culminating in a ninth placed finish in their first year back in the Premier League.

"From my point of view this is an extraordinary club," said Bielsa. "Leeds have made a significant contribution economically to provide the tools for a manager to prepare his players to be the ideal ones.

"It is not often you have a club who designates so much volume of investment to the improvement of the training. Everything that we need in this area, the club has resolved it with a very high investment. Whether that be the pitches, the facilities, the technology or commodities for the work of the players, I am very astounded by the conduct of the club. I think the most important coaches that world football has would value what this club means in terms of organisation, structure and the public."

Prediction

It is rarely a quiet game when Leeds face Manchester United -- well, except their most recent meeting -- and it seems shrewd to predict goals aplenty. PICK: Manchester United 3 Leeds United 1