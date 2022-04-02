The Premier League returns to action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Leicester City @ Manchester United
- Current Records: Leicester City 10-11-6; Manchester United 14-7-8
What to Know
Manchester United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Leicester City. The Red Devils will take on Leicester at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford after a week off. Gameboth clubs experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gameboth clubs experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
Two weeks ago, Man United won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.
Speaking of close games: the Foxes dodged a bullet last week, finishing off Brentford 2-1. The Leicester City offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
Man United came up short against Leicester in the teams' previous meeting last October, falling 4-2. Maybe Man United will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. Leicester City
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester United -195; Draw +340; Leicester City +525
Series History
Manchester United have won seven out of their last 11 games against Leicester City.
- Oct 16, 2021 - Leicester City 4 vs. Manchester United 2
- May 11, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Manchester United 1
- Dec 26, 2020 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 2
- Jul 26, 2020 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 0
- Sep 14, 2019 - Manchester United 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Feb 03, 2019 - Manchester United 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Aug 10, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 23, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 2
- Aug 26, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 0
- Feb 05, 2017 - Manchester United 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- Sep 24, 2016 - Manchester United 4 vs. Leicester City 1