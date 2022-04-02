The Premier League returns to action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Manchester United

Current Records: Leicester City 10-11-6; Manchester United 14-7-8

What to Know

Manchester United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Leicester City. The Red Devils will take on Leicester at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford after a week off.

Two weeks ago, Man United won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.

Speaking of close games: the Foxes dodged a bullet last week, finishing off Brentford 2-1. The Leicester City offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Man United came up short against Leicester in the teams' previous meeting last October, falling 4-2. Maybe Man United will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Manchester United vs. Leicester City When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester United -195; Draw +340; Leicester City +525

Series History

Manchester United have won seven out of their last 11 games against Leicester City.