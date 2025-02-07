It's an Old Trafford return for Ruud Van Nistelrooy with Leicester City after the former Manchester United player was the caretaker of the Red Devils prior to Ruben Amorim's appointment. While both are now managing in the Premier League, Leicester City looks to stave off relegation while the Red Devils are finally finding their form going unbeaten in cup matches despite losing to Crystal Palace in league play. With cups being their only route to success this season, it's critical that United performs well but Leicester will come prepared for the match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, Feb. 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Friday, Feb. 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Manchester United -300; Draw +400; Leicester City +700

Storylines

Manchester United: While new signings did join the Red Devils, Amorim's squad got thinner during the transfer window with the exits of Marcus Rashford and Antony. This match would be a good place to begin integrating Patrick Dorgu at left back especially due to Lisandro Martinez being out for the season. Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans will also miss the clash with the Foxes.

Manchester United predicted XI: Altay Bayindir, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee

Leicester City: The last time that the Foxes met Manchester United in cup play, van Nistelrooy was managing United in a massive victory but now he'll be looking to counter at Old Trafford. It will be quite a challenge especially since the extra games can become a distraction when looking to avoid relegation. But when he didn't become the permanent manager of United, matches like this will also mean more to the Dutchman as he looks to spark his side for the return to Premier League play.

Leicester City predicted XI: Jakub Stolarczyk, Rasmus Kristiansen, Conor Coady, Wout Faes, James Justin, Oliver Skipp, Boubakary Soumare, Stephy Mavididi, Facundo Buonanotte, Jordan Ayew, Jamie Vardy

Prediction

With Leicester's focus elsewhere during this match, Manchester United will have enough in attack to score early and often in a convincing victory. Pick: Manchester United 3, Leicester City 1