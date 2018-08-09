Manchester United vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League opener on TV, stream online

The 2018-19 Premier League season officially begins on Friday when title contender Manchester United welcomes Leicester City to Old Trafford. It's the only match of the day and there is already plenty at stake. Starting off the season well is key for any club, and the pressure is on Manchester United and manager Jose Mourinho. The team has World Cup winner Paul Pogba leading the midfield, and Belgium star Romelu Lukaku manning the attack with Alexis Sanchez.

But an inconsistent defense may get a test from England international striker Jamie Vardy, though the Foxes did lose their best player -- Riyad Mahrez -- in the summer as he was sold to Manchester City.

Here's how you can watch the match and more, and be sure to come back before kickoff for live updates and analysis:

Manchester United vs. Leicester City: How to watch in USA

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Manchester United vs. Leicester City: How to watch in UK

In the United Kingdom, the game will air on BT Sport Live.

What's at stake?

Three early points and a perfect start to the season. For Leicester City, after using Riyad Mahrez, the team could very well find itself in the relegation battle if it stars slow. Some early points will ease any nerves. As for United, the goal is to win the Premier League, and failing to get three points here will raise some big questions after just the first matchday.

Manchester United vs. Leicester City prediction

Manchester United begins its season off on the right foot, with World Cup-winner Paul Pogba scoring alongside Romelu Lukaku. Man. United 2, Leicester City 0.