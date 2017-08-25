Manchester United vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier Leauge on TV, stream online
The Red Devils are aiming for a perfect 3-0-0 start
Manchester United welcomes Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday in Premier League play.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Man. United to win - 3/10
Draw - 9/2
Leicester to win - 8/1
Prediction
Romelu Lukaku scores again, and Manchester United remains at the top of the league. Man. United 3, Leicester City 1.
