Manchester United vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier Leauge on TV, stream online

The Red Devils are aiming for a perfect 3-0-0 start

Manchester United welcomes Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday in Premier League play. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Odds

Man. United to win - 3/10
Draw - 9/2
Leicester to win - 8/1

Prediction

Romelu Lukaku scores again, and Manchester United remains at the top of the league. Man. United  3, Leicester City 1. 

