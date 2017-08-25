Manchester United vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier Leauge on TV, stream online

Manchester United welcomes Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday in Premier League play.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Man. United to win - 3/10

Draw - 9/2

Leicester to win - 8/1

Prediction

Romelu Lukaku scores again, and Manchester United remains at the top of the league. Man. United 3, Leicester City 1.