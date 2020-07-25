Watch Now: Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Leicester City ( 1:01 )

The biggest game on the final day of the Premier League season will be at King Power Stadium as fifth-place Leicester City takes on third-place Manchester United, with a spot in the Champions League on the line. United needs a win or draw against Leicester to clinch, while a Chelsea loss to Wolves will also do it for the Red Devils. The Foxes have to beat United or earn a draw and also see Chelsea lose to Wolves. So much can happen, and so much is at stake with 90 minutes set to determine their seasons.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Sunday, July 26

: Sunday, July 26 Time : 11 a.m. ET

: 11 a.m. ET Location : King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England

: King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England TV: NBC and Universo

Live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United +124; Draw +245; Leicester +124 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: Can this club deliver under pressure? Blowing the chance to beat West Ham, in a match where the Red Devils were outplayed, was concerning. Leicester has much more attacking talent. Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba must control the pace, get forward quickly and show more confidence. They are hoping the draw against the Hammers wasn't a sign of things to come, rather just a hiccup in pursuit of European qualification. It's do-or-die time.

Leicester: Brendan Rodgers won't chance it -- his team has to go for the victory here and not leave it up to Wolves potentially beating Chelsea. Knowing a draw is more than enough for United will likely see Leicester start this game out pushing forward instead of playing reserved. United is a team that has conceded first in three of its last four games, and there is a real chance Leicester can take command of the match in the first half hour.

Prediction

A wild, attacking an thrilling match ends with four goals and United in UCL. Pick: Manchester United 2, Leicester City 2