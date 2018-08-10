Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Paul Pogba scores first goal of 2018-19 Premier League season

The first goal of the 2018-19 Premier League season belongs to Manchester United.

The Red Devils welcomed Leicester City to Old Trafford on Friday for the season opener, and in just the second minute a penalty kick was awarded for United thanks to a handball in the box. Paul Pogba took the kick, hilariously spending seven seconds with a bunch of little steps before firing into the next.

Take a look:

Here it is! The first goal of the 2018-19 @premierleague season, courtesy of @paulpogba. pic.twitter.com/uHB2asiWPL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 10, 2018

It's a good finish, but boy is it annoying to see players do that. Whether it is him, Neymar or others, just get up and take the kick. The stuttering run or slow run-up aren't quite fair for goalkeepers in my opinion, and they can also make you into a social media star for all the wrong reasons.

Just ask Simone Zaza: