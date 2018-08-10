Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Paul Pogba scores first goal of 2018-19 Premier League season
Pogba scored from a penalty kick, but he took a while to do so
The first goal of the 2018-19 Premier League season belongs to Manchester United.
The Red Devils welcomed Leicester City to Old Trafford on Friday for the season opener, and in just the second minute a penalty kick was awarded for United thanks to a handball in the box. Paul Pogba took the kick, hilariously spending seven seconds with a bunch of little steps before firing into the next.
Take a look:
It's a good finish, but boy is it annoying to see players do that. Whether it is him, Neymar or others, just get up and take the kick. The stuttering run or slow run-up aren't quite fair for goalkeepers in my opinion, and they can also make you into a social media star for all the wrong reasons.
Just ask Simone Zaza:
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Manchester United vs. Leicester preview
It's the first game of the season, and it feels like the pressure is already on United
-
Premier League preview 2018-19
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Premier League season, which kicks off...
-
Transfer deadline takeaways
Everton might be the big winners of this transfer window after landing Bernard and two Barcelona...
-
Watch FC Dallas vs. Sounders on fuboTV
Conference leader Dallas is putting its record on the line against fringe contender Seattl...
-
How to watch DC United vs. Orlando City
Everything you need to know to tune into this week's Eastern Conference battle
-
Premier League Week 1 odds, best picks
The Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent and just locked in picks for Week 1 of the Premier Leagu...