Manchester United's busy week continues as they take on Leicester City in a battle of the top four. If United win their faint hopes for the world's most dramatic comeback remain alive. They'd sit seven points behind Manchester City with three matches to play. Leicester on the other hand, find themselves in a battle for fourth place. They enter the match, their third to last of the season with a five point lead over West Ham, but more concerningly only a six point lead over Liverpool who have a match in hand. After shockingly slipping out of the top four over the last month of the season last year, Leicester are desperately looking to avoid a similar fate this time around.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United +162, Draw +230, Leicester City +170 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

These two teams played to a draw when United visited the King Power Stadium, and a repeat of that result would officially end United's extremely faint title hopes while also keeping Leicester barely on pace to squeak to a fourth place finish and qualify for the Champions League.

United have been in fine form recently. In addition to reaching the finals of the Europa League, the Red Devils haven't lost in the Premier League since January 27, a stretch of 14 games which over which they've won eight and drawn six. Most recently, they netted a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leicester's form is slipping at the worst possible time. They've only won two of their last six matches and have a very difficult stretch ahead of them with Chelsea and Tottenham on the schedule to close the season after United. That makes the f act they came up short against Newcastle United this past Friday, falling 4-2, even more painful.

Manchester United's win lifted them to 20-4-10 (second place with 70 points) while Leicester City's loss dropped them down to 19-10-6 (fourth place with 63 points). We'll see if Man United can repeat their recent success or if Leicester bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Series History

Manchester United won seven meetings and tied two meetings in their last nine contests with Leicester City.

Dec 26, 2020 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 2

Jul 26, 2020 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 0

Sep 14, 2019 - Manchester United 1 vs. Leicester City 0

Feb 03, 2019 - Manchester United 1 vs. Leicester City 0

Aug 10, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 1

Dec 23, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 2

Aug 26, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. Leicester City 0

Feb 05, 2017 - Manchester United 3 vs. Leicester City 0

Sep 24, 2016 - Manchester United 4 vs. Leicester City 1

Prediction

Leicester's late season woes continue and despite getting opportunities against a largely rotated Manchester United squad, they can't walk away with the points. Pick: Manchester United 2, Leicester City 1