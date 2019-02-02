Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
United just dropped points against Burnley and is looking to bounce back
Manchester United's record is no longer perfect under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the club is still undefeated since he arrived in December. The 8-1-0 mark has gotten the club back into the top-four conversation in the Premier League and advancing in the FA Cup. On Sunday, the club will look to move a step closer to the top-four when it heads to up-and-down Leicester City.
The Red Devils are 13-6-5 with 45 points and in sixth place, while Leicester is 9-5-10 with 32 points and in 11th place.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Leicester City
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
- Time: 9:05 a.m. ET
- Location: King Power Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV
- Odds: Manchester United -116 / Leicester City +270 / Draw +240
Storylines
Manchester United: The first poor result under Solskjaer came on Tuesday at home. That 2-2 draw from Burnley was unfortunate and featured some big-time errors from United. But overall it was a good match for United when it comes to what they've been doing so well -- creating chances in attack. United had 28 shots and nine on frame and were unlucky not to have converted more of their shots. An off day when it comes to finishing, but the club is still creating the chances it needs.
Leicester City: Back-to-back losses for this club but a good draw against Liverpool still has the team in a tough spot with United and Tottenham up next. It's a brutal stretch for the Foxes, but they've done enough to avoid relegation and are just looking to finish as high as possible. But the defense has to improve as the club has conceded eight goals in the last three games.
Manchester United vs. Leicester City prediction
The teams fight back and forth and the Foxes get a goal in the second half, but Paul Pogba saves United from a set piece in the second half.
Pick: Draw (+240)
