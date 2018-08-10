Manchester United vs. Leicester score, recap: Pogba, Shaw score as Mourinho's men win opener
It wasn't a great performance for United, but it's three points
The 2018-19 Premier League season began on Friday with a single match. The result? A Manchester United victory.
The Red Devils took care of Leicester City at home 2-1, despite not looking all that sharp. Paul Pogba scored the opener, and a late goal from Luke Shaw proved to be the difference as Jamie Vardy's added-time strike cut United's lead in half.
United starts the season just like it started the match: perfectly. The path to the three points began with a Paul Pogba penalty kick just two minutes in after a hand ball, and the World Cup winner with France made no mistake, finishing calmly into the far post. But Leicester did not give up, creating a few great chances, but an inspired David De Gea did well to help his team to the three points.
Pogba's wacky penalty
Pogba's penalty two minutes was, what I guess you can say, weird? He took seven seconds and what felt like a million steps before taking the shot. Take a look:
Key defensive stop
De Gea made a huge stop in the first half on James Maddison, denying the young player in the box with this save.
The game-changing moment
It's Shaw's winner. He scored his first senior team goal with a lovely move around his defender and a fine finish to the far post.
Player of the match
Andreas Pereira. The talented young Belgian spent last season on loan at Valencia and got the surprise start in this one. Playing more centrally, he did well to help create chances in the final third with sharp passes. He wasn't super flashy but looked confident and helped his team out plenty in the middle of the park.
