Kickoff in Manchester United's Premier League game at home to Liverpool has been delayed after fans invaded the pitch at Old Trafford in the hours leading up to the match on Sunday. However no time has been confirmed for when the game will begin. It had been scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET (16:30 p.m. BST).

Dozens of Manchester United fans made it onto the pitch at Old Trafford as part of a protest against the Glazer family. Images on social media showed individuals hanging off the crossbar and setting off flares on the pitch after thousands of supporters had congregated outside Old Trafford to make clear their displeasure with the Glazer family, Manchester United owners who were one of the key drivers behind the Super League proposals that collapsed last month.

Protestors did not leave the pitch until around an hour before kickoff in a match where only a win for United would have stopped their rivals Manchester City from claiming the Premier League title.

Both teams had not left their hotels for the game. Supporters had also congregated at the Lowry Hotel, where United players gather ahead of home matches at Old Trafford. Pictures from the venue showed the coach waiting to collect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad and surrounded by police officers.

It is the latest in a string of protests by football supporters since the announcement of a breakaway Super League a fortnight ago, a proposal by six Premier League clubs that collapsed within 48 hours amid universal condemnation in England. Chelsea fan fury turned to jubilation when news of their withdrawal from the competition broke ahead of a home game against Brighton and Hove Albion whilst Arsenal's home game against Everton saw around 2,000 supporters gather outside the Emirates Stadium to call for owner Stan Kroenke to sell the club.

United have already seen executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward leave the club amid the collapse of the Super League but supporters are demanding that the Glazers, an American family who bought the club in 2005, sell up. Many supporters at Old Trafford bore green and gold scarves reflecting Newton Heath FC, the forerunner of Manchester United and a popular image around which disillusioned supporters have gathered in recent years.