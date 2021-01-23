A week after playing to a draw in the Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool meet again, this time in the FA Cup fourth round. One of England's best rivalries will be quickly renewed at Old Trafford on Sunday. United enter the game having won three of their last four games in all competitions with one goal conceded in the last 367 minutes. Liverpool just saw their home unbeaten streak of 1,269 days snapped in a lose to Burnley with the attack struggling.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Jan. 24

: Sunday, Jan. 24 Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Man. United +160, Draw +250; Liverpool +165 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man. United: The Red Devils are the favorite based on recent form. United are in first place in the Premier League and are finding some stability. With the defense playing well, will we again see the partnership of Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly? After Jurgen Klopp rested some of his big guns in the loss to Burnley, we will likely see some more firepower in attack for this one. That means the United defense will need to be at their best and keep their shape at the back with Liverpool's potential down the wings.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Liverpool: The Reds better hope the four goals they scored in the third round carry over, because the attack has been horrific in the Premier League. The Reds have not scored in their last 438 minutes. The chances have been decent, but the finishing has been far from it. They'll need to take advantage on the opportunities they'll certainly get against United. Second balls will be crucial, especially on set pieces.

Prediction

The Reds get a goal, but the Red Devils earn the victory to advance as Anthony Martial scores late. Pick: Man. United 2, Liverpool 1