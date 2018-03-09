Manchester United vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's one of the world's greatest rivalries

Manchester United welcomes Liverpool to Old Trafford on Saturday morning for the latest installment of one of the world's greatest rivalries, with United in second in the Premier League and Liverpool two points behind in third. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Liverpool pulls off the upset as its attack gives United problems all match long, with Mohamed Salah scoring yet again.
Liverpool 2, United 1. 

