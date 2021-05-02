Manchester United and Liverpool were originally scheduled to meet Sunday to write the next chapter in one of England's greatest rivalries. The match, however, was postponed after Manchester United supporters breached Old Trafford and invaded the pitch just hours before the scheduled kickoff. Thousands of fans were outside the Red Devils' stadium to protest club ownership and a few dozen people made their way onto the field.

The Premier League opted to postpone the game for "security and safety." A makeup date has not yet been announced.

Here's more info about the match.

Viewing information

Date : TBD | Time : TBD

: TBD | : TBD Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

NBCSN | fuboTV (Try for free) Original odds: United +170; Draw +245; Liverpool +155 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: This could be the game where United officially wrap up a Champions League spot. A victory will likely all but cement their place in the competition next season, but it won't come easy. Liverpool need a win badly after failing to win in their last two, so United can expect them to push forward in numbers. Look for United to try and capitalize on an average defense of the Reds by playing balls over the top, aiming to get their speedsters going, especially when Liverpool get forward with their fullbacks.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Liverpool: The Reds cannot afford anything else but a win here. A draw still could mean the end of their Champions League hopes as it would leave them six points back with four games to go. In order to get all three points, they have to find their footing in attack. They have scored multiple goals just once in their last seven league games. On the other side, United have scored in every league match but one since early March. The Reds know United will likely score, and that will only increase their urgency in the attacking third.

Prediction

Chances are hard to come by, but each finish one to split the points in a result that doesn't do much for the Reds. Pick: Man. United 1, Liverpool 1