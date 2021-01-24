Manchester United beat rival Liverpool, 3-2, on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth round. It was a back-and-forth match with Bruno Fernandes scoring the winner on a late free kick. Just a week after they drew 0-0 in the Premier League, this match had much more action and intensity, with the Red Devils edging the Reds to advance.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better.
Man United ratings
Name
How did they do?
Rating
(GK) Dean Henderson
Not at fault for either goal. Did what he needed to do for most of the match. Defense let him down.
6
(DEF) Luke Shaw
Probably could have done better on Salah's opener, but he was great for the rest of the match both going forward and in attack. Looked fresh and lively, giving Liverpool a rough go.
8
(DEF) Harry Maguire
Was decent overall but brought down by his partner's poor performance. The biggest chances didn't come his way.
6
(DEF) Victor Lindelof
Got twisted on Salah's opener and never really recovered from there. Inconsistent an uninspiring.
4
(DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Didn't have a whole lot to do on his side and mostly held his own.
6
(MID) Paul Pogba
Not the impact he had hoped, despite the victory. Did well enough to get the ball off of his feet quickly and to get it forward.
6
(MID) Scott McTominay
Was able to frustrate Liverpool in the middle a bit. On the ball, he didn't have to worry much as it went mostly down the wings.
6
(MID) Donny van de Beek
Not involved as much as he would like. Had one decent look in the box but wasn't a threat nor did he create much.
4
(FWD) Marcus Rashford
A very good performance with a goal and a sensational assist. Made great runs, moved well, got down the left and was a constant threat.
8
(FWD) Edinson Cavani
An error led to a goal, but he had some moments. His the post late with a header. He did draw the foul that led to the winner.
6.5
(FWD) Mason Greenwood
Did what he needed to do, taking his one golden chance brilliantly. That should earn him more minutes moving forward.
7
(SUB 1) Anthony Martial
Late sub to waste time.
N/A
(SUB 2) Fred
Added some defensive stability in the middle for nearly a half an hour.
6
(SUB 3) Bruno Fernandes
The hero of the night with his ridiculous free-kick goal. A super sub scored and a superb goal.
8.5
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Pressed the right buttons. Cavani probably deserved to come off, but he repaid him by drawing that crucial foul. Bruno turned the game on its head.
8
Liverpool ratings
Name
How did they do?
Ratings
(GK) Alisson
Not great. Three goals conceded, and while the defense didn't help, he really shouldn't have been beaten on the third. Let your wall protect that side and guard that far post.
5
(DEF) Andy Robertson
Not that much of an impact going forward as the ball seemed to go more down the other side.
5.5
(DEF) Fabinho
He's been a rock in defense with all of the injuries, but this was a game to forget. His foul on Cavani handed the goal to Bruno Fernandes.
4
(DEF) Rhys Williams
Well, he'll want to forget about this one. He swung and miss on Rashford's goal, and he'll replay that one over and over in his head for days.
4
(DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold
Had lots of trouble with Luke Shaw on both ends, which feels strange to write. Just an off day where he was outclassed by an inferior player.
4
(MID) Thiago
Was more defensive than anything else, slowing down the game with numerous fouls. Not what he needs to do in this side.
5
(MID) James Milner
A step too slow. Poor timing on challenges and just looked far from prepared.
4
(MID) Georginio Wijnaldum
Decent at connecting to the feet of attackers, but this was far from his best performance. Overrun in the middle at times.
5
(FWD) Curtin Jones
A quiet night from the young player. Had a couple decent moments but didn't make an impact.
5
(FWD) Roberto Firmino
He didn't have a lot of good looks himself, but his assist to Mohamed Salah for the opener was out of this world. Certainly did what he was expected to do.
7
(FWD) Mohamed Salah
A cheeky opener and finished with two goals. You really cannot ask for more than that.
8
(SUB 1) Sadio Mane
Was lucky to stay on after a challenge on Fred that could have been a red card.
5
(SUB 2) Xherdan Shaqiri
Some looks from balls out wide, but the delivery was poor.
5
(SUB 3) Divock Origi
Jurgen Klopp was hoping he could give a late boost, but it didn't happen.
5
Manager Jurgen Klopp
Starting Sadio Mane would have been wise, but he believed in Curtin Jones. Sadly for Klopp, he couldn't deliver much in attack when needed.
6