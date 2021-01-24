Manchester United beat rival Liverpool, 3-2, on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth round. It was a back-and-forth match with Bruno Fernandes scoring the winner on a late free kick. Just a week after they drew 0-0 in the Premier League, this match had much more action and intensity, with the Red Devils edging the Reds to advance.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better.

Man United ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Dean Henderson Not at fault for either goal. Did what he needed to do for most of the match. Defense let him down. 6 (DEF) Luke Shaw Probably could have done better on Salah's opener, but he was great for the rest of the match both going forward and in attack. Looked fresh and lively, giving Liverpool a rough go. 8 (DEF) Harry Maguire Was decent overall but brought down by his partner's poor performance. The biggest chances didn't come his way. 6 (DEF) Victor Lindelof Got twisted on Salah's opener and never really recovered from there. Inconsistent an uninspiring. 4 (DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka Didn't have a whole lot to do on his side and mostly held his own. 6 (MID) Paul Pogba Not the impact he had hoped, despite the victory. Did well enough to get the ball off of his feet quickly and to get it forward. 6 (MID) Scott McTominay Was able to frustrate Liverpool in the middle a bit. On the ball, he didn't have to worry much as it went mostly down the wings. 6 (MID) Donny van de Beek Not involved as much as he would like. Had one decent look in the box but wasn't a threat nor did he create much. 4 (FWD) Marcus Rashford A very good performance with a goal and a sensational assist. Made great runs, moved well, got down the left and was a constant threat. 8 (FWD) Edinson Cavani An error led to a goal, but he had some moments. His the post late with a header. He did draw the foul that led to the winner. 6.5 (FWD) Mason Greenwood Did what he needed to do, taking his one golden chance brilliantly. That should earn him more minutes moving forward. 7 (SUB 1) Anthony Martial Late sub to waste time. N/A (SUB 2) Fred Added some defensive stability in the middle for nearly a half an hour. 6 (SUB 3) Bruno Fernandes The hero of the night with his ridiculous free-kick goal. A super sub scored and a superb goal. 8.5 Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pressed the right buttons. Cavani probably deserved to come off, but he repaid him by drawing that crucial foul. Bruno turned the game on its head. 8

Liverpool ratings