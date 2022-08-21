Manchester United's devastating start doesn't get any easier as they get set to host rival Liverpool on Monday at Old Trafford. A humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford last Saturday raised major alarms for Manchester United, coming on the heels of a 2-1 setback to Brighton in the opener. Liverpool also are off to a tough start after finishing just one point behind champion Manchester City last season. They opened with a 2-2 draw with Fulham before being held 1-1 by Crystal Palace on Monday. The Reds are hoping their talented attack can overwhelm the floundering Manchester United defense, but United will have a real sense of desperation and the backing of the Old Trafford faithful. Liverpool have won three straight against the Red Devils, including a 5-0 victory in their meeting in Manchester last October.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m ET in Manchester, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds. United are the +400 underdogs, a regulation draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Man U vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-160)

Man U vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Man U vs. Liverpool money line: Man U +400, Liverpool -160, Draw +320

Man U: Have conceded 11 goals in its past four league matches

LIV: Have outscored Man U 19-4 in the past eight meetings

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have scored 13 goals in the past three meetings with Manchester United, and Brentford embarrassed the Red Devils' back line last weekend. That will be a major problem against an attack that features Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino. Salah shared the Golden Boot with 23 goals last season and had an EPL-best 13 assists, and he scored in the opener. Diaz had the lone goal Monday and scored 18 between Porto and Liverpool in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Liverpool defense remains one of the league's best and is backed by goalkeeper Alisson (20 clean sheets last season). The Man U attack hasn't presented much danger, and Cristiano Ronaldo has had little impact. He has been disgruntled and plotting an exit, so he could remain ineffective. Liverpool conceded 26 goals last season, tied for fewest in the league, while Man U allowed 57. The Reds also scored 94, compared to 57 for United.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils still have a lot of pride, and they aren't lacking in talent. Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are capable of brilliance at any time. Ronaldo scored 18 goals last season, while Fernandes had 10, and they combined for nine assists. Ronaldo has been clear about his desire to move out, so this could be his final match at Old Trafford. If he gets the opportunity, he will aim to put on a show. The attackers have a strong support system, with Christian Eriksen and Fred (four goals in 2021-22) both creative forces, and Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford also available.

Casemiro was added from Real Madrid to inject more talent into the midfield, but he isn't expected to be registered in time for Monday's match. United are third in the league in time of possession (65 percent), so Liverpool shouldn't be able to take full control. Erik ten Hag faces a tall task in revitalizing the world's most famous club, but the Dutch manager has talent at his disposal, and more on the way. He has had time to devise a plan and knows a positive result could be a huge springboard.

