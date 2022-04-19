Liverpool won its first English Premier League title in 2019-20 but was unable to repeat as it finished third in the standings last season. The Reds continue their quest for a second crown in three campaigns when they host Manchester United on Tuesday. Liverpool (22-7-2), which is looking to tie the Red Devils for most English titles in history (20), trails reigning league champion Manchester City (74 points) by one point for first place. Manchester United (15-9-8), which finished second last season, is battling for a top-four spot as it sits in fifth place with 54 points, three behind Tottenham.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-105)

Liverpool vs. Manchester United over-under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Manchester United money line: Liverpool -280, Manchester United +750, Draw +410

LIV: Mohamed Salah leads the Premier League with 20 goals

MAN: The Red Devils have scored two goals or fewer in four of their last six matches

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds haven't lost in their last eight matches across all competitions (6-2-0) and are riding a 12-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, as they've posted 10 wins and a pair of draws since dropping a 1-0 decision to Leicester City on Dec. 28. The club has posted eight clean sheets while allowing a total of six goals during the run. Liverpool battled Manchester City to a 2-2 draw in its last league match, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane finding the back of the net.

Mane has recorded four goals in as many contests across all competitions after scoring twice in Liverpool's 3-2 triumph over Man City on Saturday in the FA Cup semifinals. The 30-year-old forward from Senegal is third on the team with 13 giaks in league play while Jota has 15, which ties him for third in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah is first in the league with 20 goals, three of which he recorded in Liverpool's 5-0 victory over Man United on Oct. 24.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are coming off just their second win in six league matches, a 3-2 triumph over Norwich City on Saturday. Manchester United's offense was provided by Cristiano Ronaldo, who registered his 60th career hat trick and second in six games. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar also scored three times in 3-2 victory against Tottenham on March 12. Ronaldo is even with Jota for third in the Premier League this season with 15 goals.

Bruno Fernandes has gone five league matches without a goal but is second on the Red Devils with nine. The 27-year-old Portuguese midfielder, who also ranks second on the club with six assists, scored twice for his national team on March 29 in a 2-0 victory over North Macedonia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Frenchman Paul Pogba is one of the top setup men in the league as he is fourth with a team-high nine assists.

How to make Liverpool vs. Manchester United picks

