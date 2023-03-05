A bitter rivalry in the English Premier League resumes Sunday at Anfield as Liverpool host Manchester United. Liverpool (11-6-7) were league runners-up last season but are in the midst of what looks like a lost season. They finished an astonishing 34 points ahead of United in 2021-22 but have only recently started to find decent form. They come in on a modest four-game league unbeaten run and sit sixth in the English Premier League table, six points out of the top four. Manchester United (15-4-5), on the other hand, have been one of the league's best teams over the past four months and are third in the table. They are 8-2-1 in their past 11 league matches, with the only loss to league leader Arsenal.

Kickoff in Liverpool, England is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in its latest Liverpool vs. Manchester United odds. United are +195 underdogs, a draw is +235 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Liverpool picks, you need to see the English Premier League predictions from proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

Now, Green has broken down the Liverpool vs. Manchester United matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. United spread: Liverpool -0.5 (+127)

Liverpool vs. United Over/Under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. United money line: Liverpool +135, United +195, Draw +235

LIV: The Reds have five clean sheets in their past six league matches

MANU: The Red Devils have a 21-8 goal advantage in their past 10 EPL games

Liverpool vs. United picks: See picks here



Why you should back Liverpool

As always, United will be unwelcome at Anfield, and the Reds will count on that edge. It has served them well, and they can look back to last season for confidence for this matchup. They won the 2021-22 matches 4-0 and 5-0, with Mohamed Salah scoring five of the goals. They lost at Old Trafford early this season, but Salah also scored in that one, and the Reds held the ball for 71% of the match. Liverpool are 8-3-1 at home, while four of United's five losses have come in road games. The Reds are plus-18 in home goal differential, second-best in the league.

Manchester United are minus-3 on the road, and the Reds are unbeaten in the past six league meetings at Anfield (3-3-0). The Reds should be able to control the match again, as they are second in the league possession at nearly 60%. Salah has nine goals and five assists in league play. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino also have returned from injuries to add bite to the attack. Firmino has seven goals in 17 matches. Jota scored 15 last season, and while he has yet to break through, his presence has been felt.

Why you should back Man United

The Red Devils might be spurred by the fact they are underdogs, but they'll need no motivation against their rivals. They are 18-3-1 in all competitions since a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Nov. 6 and scored at least twice in all but two of those games. They have posted 10 clean sheets during the run. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scored in the first meeting this season, and Rashford has been on a stunning tear lately. The 25-year-old has 17 goals in his past 20 matches in all competitions and has 14 in 24 league matches this season. He is third in the Premier League in shots on target (30).

Bruno Fernandes has been a versatile playmaker for United for the past four seasons. The Portuguese forward has five goals and six assists, giving him 41 goals and 31 assists in 110 league matches for Man U. Fernandes ranks second in the league in shot-creating actions (119) and third in goal-creating actions (14). United are much more proactive defensively than the Reds, posting 89 more blocks and 72 more tackles. The Liverpool defense has had some critical lapses this season. Midfielder Casemiro plays a big role for Man U's defense and has come through with clutch goals.

How to make Liverpool vs. Manchester United picks

Green has scrutinized the Manchester United vs. Liverpool match from every angle, and he is picking Over on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets, including a player to score at plus-money, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So, who wins Liverpool vs. Manchester United? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Manchester United vs. Liverpool, all from the European soccer expert who is up almost $900 on his soccer picks since the World Cup, and find out.