Liverpool go to Manchester United on Thursday in a match that was postponed earlier this month after United fans breached the stadium in protest of the club's ownership. United are looking to wrap up second place in the league in the coming weeks, while Liverpool are fighting for their European lives. The Reds enter the day seven points back of fourth place and need a win if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, May 13

: Thursday, May 13 Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

NBCSN fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man United +190; Draw +255; Liverpool +135 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man United: Not a whole lot to play for here, really. But, it's a rivalry match, so that means something. Expect the Red Devils to field a strong lineup for this as it's the most challenging game left of the league season, but don't be shocked if some players are rested with one eye on the Europa League final on May 26.

Liverpool: The 1-0 loss by Chelsea to Arsenal on Wednesday has really opened up an opportunity for the Reds here. With two games in hand, they essentially have the chance to pull within a point if they win those two contests. That will set up a wild race to the finish, but it feels like a win will be needed here if they are to have any real chance. Expect the Reds to focus on their defense first as it has lacked consistency, and dealing with United's speed will be key.

Prediction

The Reds take the advantage, but the defense can't hold on when it needed to most. Pick: Liverpool 1, Man United 1